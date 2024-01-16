Republic Day flower show at Lalbagh from January 18-28

January 16, 2024 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Republic Day flower show on the theme of ‘Vishwaguru Basavanna and Vachana Sahitya’ will be held in Lalbagh Botanical Garden from January 18 to January 28, Horticulture Department officials announced on Tuesday, January 16.

“The flower show promises to be a unique blend of cultural and literary splendour, embodying the spirit of Karnataka’s horticultural excellence,” officials said in a press conference. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Horticulture Minister S.S. Mallikarjun will inaugurate the show on January 18 evening.

Apart from the floral spectacle, the public can also take part in competitions such as vegetable carving, Dutch flower arrangement and Ikebana, and display their creative prowess. These competitions will take place on January 20 at Lalbagh and will be followed by a prize distribution to the winners of these competitions on January 27.

The main attraction at the flower show will be the floral replica of Anubhava Mantapa, Ikya Mantapa, Ishta Linga Prathiroopa and Basavanna’s interactions with the public. The floral models and statues of other Vachana writers like Allama Prabhu, Ambigara Chowdayya and Akka Mahadevi can also be found at the show.

The department officials said that around 10 lakh people are expected to visit the flower show over the course of 10 days.

