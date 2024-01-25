GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Republic Day 2024: 23 police officials in Karnataka receive President’s Medals

January 25, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Director General of Police, Administration, Soumendu Mukherjee is among the 23 police officials conferred with President’s Medal for Distinguished Service and Medal for Meritorious Service by the President of India on the occasion of Republic Day 2024.

While Mr. Mukherjee and Sudhir M. Hegde, Deputy Superintendent of Police, State Human Rights Commission, have been selected for the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service, 21 officials have been awarded Medal for Meritorious Service,  including Raman Gupta, Additional Commissioner of Police, East, Bengaluru City, Anilkumar S. Bhoomraddi, Additional SP Shivamogga, Nagaraja A., Superintendent of Police and Commandant 1st Bn. Karnataka State Industrial Security Force, Bengaluru, SP Dharaneesha, Additional Superintendent of Police, Yadgir, Narayana Swamy V., ACP, Jayanagar sub-division, Bengaluru, V. Raghu Kumar, Assistant Director, State Intelligence Bureau, Bengaluru, B.S. Srinivasa Raj, Dy. SP, CID, Bengaluru, S.R. Veerendra Prasad, Police Inspector Channarayapattana PS, Bengaluru, M.R. Harish, Police Inspector Doddabelvangala PS, Bengaluru,  R. Pundalik, Special Reserve Sub Inspector, 6th Bn. KSRP, Kalaburagi, Rama, ASI, Bajpe PS, Mangaluru City, Suresh R. Pudalakatti, Assistant Sub Inspector Wireless, Office of the SP Wireless, Bengaluru, Dadapeer, Assistant Reserve Sub Inspector, District Armed Reserve, Davanagere, Venkatesh C, Assistant Intelligence Officer (ASI), State Intelligence, Bengaluru, Shamanth Yash G, Assistant Sub Inspector, C.I.D, Bengaluru, C.V.Govidaraju, Special Reserve Head Constable -67, 4th Bn, KSRP, Bengaluru, M Manikantta, Head Constable, ACP Mangaluru City Traffic Sub-division office, Narasimharaju S.N, Head Constable , Technical Cell DPO, Tumakuru. 

Apart from this, police officers who are on central deputation from Karnataka Cadre who have been conferred with the medals are: President’s Medal for Distinguished Service and Medal for Meritorious Service are Pankaj Kumar Thakur, Joint Director, Ministry of Home affairs; Pravin Madhukar Pawar, Joint Director, CBI, New Delhi and Kaushlendra Kumar, Deputy Director, Ministry of Home Affairs, have been conferred with Medal for Meritorious Service.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.