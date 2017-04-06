Reporter’s Diary: Listen to BJP’s aiyayo, says opposition leader

Leader of Opposition in the BBMP Council Padmanabha Reddy is not the one to miss an opportunity to crack a joke. At the fag end of a speech on the budget, he urged the mayor and other officials to work for the development of all wards equally, irrespective of which party is in power. "The situation now is such that the moment a Congressman says aiya, someone runs to help, but if someone from the BJP says aiyayo there is nobody to listen. Don't consider just the wards under your party members as your family, but all the 198 as your family and treat them equally," he quipped.

Riding without helmets

Recently, Home Minister G. Parameshwara returned 62 stolen bikes to their respective owners at an event that coincided with the opening of a cyber crime police station in the police commissioner's office. The office was teeming with police officers. After the minister personally handed over the keys of the bikes to the owners, they happily rode the vehicles for a short distance, for the media. However, some of them did not bother to wear a helmet despite the presence of traffic constables.

Cinthya Anand & Vivek Narayanan