Report sought on harassment plaint in Victoria hospital

Following a ‘harassment’ complaint by doctors against the Casualty Medical Officer (CMO) of Trauma and Emergency Care Centre in Victoria hospital, Medical Education Secretary Jawaid Akhtar has sought a detailed report from Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) Dean and Director C.R. Jayanthi.

On Wednesday, CMO Madhusudan Ramdas allegedly harassed a woman official from the State Health Department, who was part of a team that had gone to assess the hospital for the Kayakalp awards.

The issue was brought to the notice of Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar at a review meeting of the Medical Education Department. “The Medical Education Secretary will get a detailed report on the incident from BMCRI. We will initiate appropriate action based on the report,” the Chief Secretary told The Hindu on Thursday.

Mr. Jawaid Akhtar said he had asked the BMCRI Director to submit the report at the earliest. “Based on the report, we will initiate immediate and appropriate action against the said doctor. There are a lot of complaints against him from the hospital. Let us wait for the report,” he said.

Following a complaint by women staff of the trauma centre, Special Officer S. Balaji Pai had lodged a police complaint against the CMO on Wednesday.

Based on the complaint, the police summoned the doctor and filed a non-cognisable report. They took an undertaking from him and let him off with a warning.