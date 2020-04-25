Report raises questions over Padarayanapura incident

Why were Bapujinagar and Padarayanapura wards sealed offwithout putting into place the appropriate infrastructure, including appointment of Incident Commander and Incident Command Centre? Once the wards were sealed off, what steps were taken by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to ensure that all persons were provided essential services?

These are among the seven questions being posed by the Swaraj Abhiyan and All India People’s Forum to the State government after violence erupted at Padarayanapura recently over quarantine, leading to a series of controversial events since.

The ‘Report on Vandalism at Padarayanapura’ also seeks to know if the need for institutional quarantine was clearly established and communicated to all the residents, and why FIRs have been registered stating that the police were injured in the incident when the Police Commissioner had “unambiguously stated that no police person, no doctors, no health workers have been injured in this incident”.

The report states that the wards — both densely populated and with poor infrastructure — are socially and economically backward areas with a large number of daily wage workers and a significantly large percentage of Muslim population.

“While many wards in Bengaluru have a significant number of cases, only these two wards were sealed. The lack of information on why these two wards were sealed down, the communalisation that has happened post the Tablighi Jamaat event, and the lack of essential supplies had succeeded in creating a volatile situation,” it said.

Apart from asking for an independent inquiry into the incident and the seal down and ensuring that the issue is not communalised, the report has recommended better communication, protection to ASHA workers, ensuring supply of essentials, and consideration of the mental and psychological aspects of the residents.