Report highlights poor state of sewage treatment plants installed near Bengaluru lakes

A report by Action Aid has highlighted the poor state of sewage treatment plants (STPs) associated with lakes in Bengaluru.

The report, which analysed 15 STPs run by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), highlighted several shortcomings such as fish kill in lakes despite the presence of STPs; the STP water not being tested for several parameters given by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), and identical values recorded during consecutive months suggesting potential irregularities.

Poor quality

According to the study, in spite of the STPs, water quality at 12 of 15 analysed lakes was categorised as Class E by KSPCB multiple times. Higher levels of biological content in the water have also been observed. This suggests serious pollution in the lakes, a lack of use of the STPs, inadequacies in STP maintenance, and ineffective monitoring of pollution in the lakes which needs urgent attention and action at the BBMP, noted the report.

“The reported instances of fish kill in lakes with STPs attached to them during 2023 underscore potential shortcomings in pollution control and water quality management efforts. Despite the implementation of STPs, intended to mitigate pollution and safeguard aquatic ecosystems, the fish kill indicates a possible failure in addressing water quality issues adequately,” said the report, which used RTI responses, KSPCB water quality reports, and field visits to analyse 15 lakes in the city where STPs have been installed.

Recommendations

The study, which suggested further investigation to pinpoint factors contributing to such incidents, made several recommendations. They include a comprehensive evaluation of the functioning and effectiveness of all the STPs; conforming water quality analysis tests to KSPCB standards; investigation into questionable water quality reports of STPs installed at Challakere and Kalena Agrahara lakes, and handing over STPs run by BBMP to the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

“The primary role of the BWSSB is to supply water, collect sewage, treat it, and let it into the environment. They have the proficiency and have been doing it for the last 60-plus years. Alternatively, the BBMP has to set up an effective monitoring of STPs and lake water quality,” it says.

Earlier this week, Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to propose water purification plants near lakes in Bengaluru, and supply the treated water for building construction and industrial activities.