Report finds efficient rainwater harvesting structures missing along Metro lines

July 12, 2023 05:00 am | Updated July 11, 2023 08:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

A survey by Action Aid India has found that efficient Rain Water Harvesting (RWH) structures are missing along the new elevated Metro lines in the city.

The study was conducted between June 9 and 14 to understand the status of RWH structures along the Green and Purple Lines of Namma Metro. Covering a stretch of 41 km along the Green Line between Silk Institute and Nagasandra Station, and the Purple Line between Kengeri and Magadi Station, the survey covered 1189 pillars.

While model RWH structures exist in the Reach-1 of Namma Metro between Mahatma Gandhi Road and Byappanahalli stations, the report found that no similar structures exist along the surveyed stretch on Green Line and Purple Line.

Not in rest of stretch

“There is a model arrangement for rainwater harvesting in Reach 1. However, this kind of a prototype is missing along the rest of the stretch,” said Raghavendra B. Pachhapur, programme officer at Action Aid.

It was found that along the surveyed stretch, rainwater collected from the metro pillars drains to the medians which are 4x4ft concrete structures filled partially with gravel stone. However, the structures don’t meet the criteria of an efficient RWH system and water is seen overflowing onto the road.

The survey also found a tank approximately 4ft in width and 10ft in length between pillars no 61 and 62 between Jaya Nagar and Southend Circle on the Green Line. However, no RWH pit was found in the centre of the median. The tank was also found to be in unhygienic condition.

The report notes that while pits are being constructed near a few pillars along both lines, most of them are filled with trash or debris.

Launched in 2012

It was in 2012 that BMRCL launched its rainwater harvesting project on Reach 1 between Byappanahalli and Mahatma Gandhi Road. Underground tanks with 3,000-litre capacity were constructed on both sides of every second pillar on Reach 1.

Downpipes from the pillars collect rainwater from the viaduct into underground tanks on the median. Once the tank is filled excess water is directed towards the RWH pit between the two pillars. The water from the pit recharges groundwater.

Lost momentum

The project, however, since then seems to have lost momentum. The recommendations of the report include taking up similar structures across the Green Line, Pink Line and Purple Line and BMRCL adopting a policy to build RWH structures across all elevated metro lines in the city. The survey was conducted by Sudharson S and Gopikrishnan TM of Action Aid.

A 2022 survey by ActionAid had identified opportunities to construct nine rainwater harvesting pits near the metro pillars of the RV Road metro station on the Yellow Line.

