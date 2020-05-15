Repatriation flight from San Francisco lands at KIA

A repatriation flight of Air India from San Francisco landed at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Friday morning at around 9.30 a.m. The flight had a scheduled stopover at Delhi Airport before reaching Bengaluru. A total of 107 stranded people were on it.

Bengaluru Rural Deputy Commissioner Mr P N Ravindra told The Hindu that during the mandatory screening at the airport, one passenger was found symptomatic and he has been sent to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) for further tests and medical treatment.

There were 59 male, 49 women passengers (including a pregnant woman) and a kid below ten years of age. “Barring one person, all have been sent to designated institutional quarantine after the screening at the airport,” said the official.