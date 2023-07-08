Repair and renovation works on Bengaluru City Railway Station platforms amid moving trains pose safety risk

July 08, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - MANGALURU/ BENGALURU

The South Western Railway (SWR) booked a case under the Railways Act, seizing a tractor and arresting its driver for driving the vehicle on platform 7 of KSR Bengaluru City Railway Station on July 8, Saturday morning, jeopardising the safety of passengers. However, repair works and tractors’ movement continued on Platform (PF) 6 till evening.

Responding to a tweet by Viju (@bviju), and a query by The Hindu about passengers alighting train No. 12207 MGR Chennai Central-Mysuru Shatabdi Express being forced to squeeze between the train and the tractor, SWR headquarters said action was initiated in the incident. Mr. Viju tweeted to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reminding him of the promise of zero tolerance for negligence. He asked whether renovation works were permitted risking passengers’ lives.

Yet, the renovation work (drilling and replacing of platform floor tiles) was going on and tractors were moving till Saturday evening on platform 6 when The Hindu visited the station. Suresh, who runs a canteen on PF 6 said the business was affected following the renovation work as people hardly cross the trench to buy things.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirthesh, who travels daily from Bengaluru to Channapatna, said repair works amid movement of trains affects passengers boarding and alighting trains.

Mr. Viju also told the Minister that Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force personnel ride and drive two-wheelers and four-wheelers at high speed on PF 6 often. Railway rules clearly prohibit use of road vehicles on platforms thereby endangering passengers’ lives, said a Railway official.

Repairs and renovations

Sources told The Hindu that despite a prohibition on renovation/ repair works at railway stations when trains and passengers were present, the Bengaluru Railway Division was undertaking different kinds of works on platforms 6 to 10 for the last six months.

Platform floor tiles were being replaced frequently while electrical repair works, installation of electronic display boards, etc., were being undertaken amid the movement of passengers and trains. These works should have been undertaken when neither trains nor passengers were present on platforms, preferably at night.

Platforms 9 and 10 remain in darkness for lack of proper lighting and many passengers have got themselves injured after falling due to the presence of uncovered cables and other repair material, sources said.

Officials to inquire

Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Kusuma Hariprasad said she would inquire into the incidents that compromised the safety of passengers. She reiterated that no repair/ renovation works could be undertaken when passengers and trains were present at the platforms. Neither road vehicle could operate on platforms, she said.

Regarding Saturday morning’s tractor issue, Ms. Hariprasad said a jetting machine was deployed for drainage cleaning work. Cleaning was stopped when the Shatabdi arrived and due to narrow PF width, some inconvenience was caused to passengers. Station Master was present to help and guide passengers. Regretting the inconvenience, she said the staff were asked to be more careful in future.

Ms. Hariprasad said signalling and telecommunication cables for new distributed electronic interlocking for Bengaluru City Yard remodelling work was being undertaken on PF 6 for safety enhancement. Work was being done with barricading under supervision and used to be stopped when trains arrive at PF.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT