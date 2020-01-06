Renewed interest in pedestrianisation of Gandhi Bazaar

The move to pedestrianise Gandhi Bazaar seems to be back on the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) agenda.

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar, accompanied by MLA Uday Garudachar and senior civic officials, inspected Gandhi Bazaar on Monday and discussed ways to make the area a pedestrian-only thoroughfare.

Mr. Anil Kumar told The Hindu that a few years ago, the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) had submitted a proposal on pedestrianisation of the thoroughfare between Tagore Circle and Ramakrishna Ashram Junction. “We are re-examining the proposal,” he said.

Three options

He added that there were three possible options: complete pedestrianisation of the stretch, partial pedestrianisation and another which is a mix of both with adequate parking facilities being created. “The DULT consultants have been asked to discuss with the traffic police and come out with a comprehensive traffic plan. Following this, we will hold consultations with stakeholders,” he said.

Vijay Narnapatti, Director, mayaPRAXIS, the architectural design consultant for the street market redesign, and Brinda Sastry, urban design consultant, were also present during the inspection. Mr. Narnapatti said after walking through the street, the designers sat down with the BBMP Commissioner to discuss the different design aspects.

Leo Saldanha from Environment Support Group, which is one of the consultants, said: “There was some resistance from the residents. We even took a few traders to Ima Keithel, the women’s market in Manipur. The pedestrianisation project is progressive and futuristic.”