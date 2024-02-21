Reminiscences of an old Bangalore boy

February 21, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST

In the introduction to his latest book, One & Half, Deepak Sridhar calls the city his muse, recounting things that he considers unique to it: the crisp breeze you feel on your shirt at 8 p.m., the occasional shade from a tree twice your age or the warmth from the ghee melting on your dosa. As someone who has spent nearly five-sixth of his life in Bengaluru, the now Canada-based Deepak, who, in his bio, describes himself as a corporate lawyer, Biryani delivery boy and full-time “Bangalore bar uncle” considers himself a true-blue Bengaluru boy.

The book, in many ways, is a testament to this fact, offering a very inside view of the city through the decades. From the average Bengalurean’s complicated relationship with the Queen‘s English and autorickshaws to the city’s vibrant music, start-up and tech culture, the ubiquity of wristband-wearing uncles striding through it on their morning walk in the 90s, the aggressive school spirits of students from institutions like Josephs, Cottons and Sophias and the immortal legacy of the actor Rajkumar and his progeny, One & Half is filled with small, minute details and anecdotes that have shaped and segued into the fabric of Bengaluru.

Part memoir, part commentary with plenty of inside jokes thrown in, the book is, as Deepak writes, “my small tribute to this ever-changing city that millions and millions of people, including me, call home. He also admits in his acknowledgements that while both the city and he have changed a lot over the years, no other place has been as generous with the benne on his dosa or little moments of joy. “Please accept maadi.”

Pandemic connection

For Deepak, who grew up in a house filled with books and always read a lot, “the idea of writing something was baking in my head,” he says. But it took a while for him actually to get to it. COVID and the ensuing limbo it induced worldwide appear to have been the catalyst that triggered his writing journey.

Cut to March 2020. Deepak and his wife, who were living in Delhi back then, had planned on moving out of India and were all set to leave by May that year. “I quit my job because we thought we were leaving the country,” recalls Deepak, who was supposed to spend a couple of months back home before leaving for Canada, little knowing that those two months would stretch into two years.

“Almost three months after we moved, we figured nothing was happening,” he says. Around this time, his wife signed him up for a writing course with Mumbai-based writer and podcaster Amit Varma, host of the popular weekly podcast The Seen and the Unseen. “When I did the course in 2020, the first thing he (Varma) said was that if I wanted to write, I should try and write as much as possible,” recalls Deepak.

To sustain this writing habit, he began a weekly newsletter capturing the first year of the pandemic, the compilation of which would become his first book, Home for the Hallidays, which came out in 2022. Talking about the structure of this first book, which he decided to self-publish, he says it is divided into 52 chapters, one representing every week of that rather memorable time period, taking its reader on “abumpy Bangalore auto ride through the Zeitgeist of 2020: Encounter Killings that have better plots than Race 2, Donald Trump and the horses of Philadelphia, IPL matches with no crowds, breaking a fixed deposit to buy petrol and much more.”

Even though it took a little longer to come out, a large chunk of One & Half was written around that same time, says Deepak. “Building an audience online forced me to write things ... was one way of keeping me accountable ... committed to writing,” he adds, pointing out that in today’s day and age, it is hard to find an audience for your writing unless you can directly reach people.

A city in flux

If you’ve been in Bengaluru long enough, you’re likely to have encountered two sorts of people: newer entrants who find that the everyday inconveniences of terrible traffic, bad roads, water shortages and frequent floods are easily offset by the opportunities and entertainment the city provides and the old-timers who frequently mourn the cleaner, quieter, greener city (when it was still called Bangalore) of yore.

Deepak, despite decidedly being a “local” inhabitant, does not seem to fall in either camp. While traces of nostalgia for the laid-back city of the 90s, highly cosmopolitan even back then, do occasionally seep into the book, the overall tone is remarkably forward-looking, unusual for a long-time resident of Bengaluru.

“The city has evolved over the years, and there are many parts of it that I would feel alienated from,” agrees Deepak, who believes that change of this sort is inevitable in any place. “I don’t see the changes as being negative. I just think that enough change has happened that it is time to document all the different phases rather than think about what it used to be like.

Not dualities

According to him, people seem to paint the city in dualities often. “People go from thinking about Bangalore as this start-up city, the Silicon Valley of India, to going back to (remembering it as) a pensioner’s paradise and hill station,” he says. “There is this whole phase in between where you can see things changing, and that is what I was trying to capture in the book.”

Despite the cultural homogeneity that has seeped into most big Indian cities, Bengaluru still continues to hold her own, in his opinion. “Even with all this crazy start-up mania, etc., it will take a lot of steroids to make Bangalore function the way Bombay does,” says Deepak, who is currently working on a work of fiction. “I don’t think it is a language or region thing. We have always had people from everywhere, “he says, adding that the city continues to offer certain quirks.

And yes, in spite of climate change and the rising mercury levels, the still relatively temperate climate continues to be a major Bengaluru USP. “There are still days, perhaps once in six months, when the weather inspires you to do nothing all day,” says Deepak, who believes that this spoils one completely. “Any other place you go is either too hot or too cold.”

