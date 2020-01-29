Relying on CAA, court grants bail to illegal immigrant

The High Court of Karnataka has granted bail to an illegal immigrant belonging to the Christian community from Bangladesh by citing the provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.

Justice John Michan Cunha passed the order while allowing a petition filed by 37-year-old Archona Puranima Pramanik, a resident of R.T. Nagar, who is said to be residing in India since 2002.

She was arrested in November 2019 on the complaint of passport authority for fraudulently obtaining Indian passport in March 2019. She was also charged with securing Aadhaar and PAN using forged documents.

“In view of the amendment to the Citizenship Act and there being prima facie material to show that the petitioner has been residing in India since 2002 with her husband and child, until the allegations made against the petitioner are established in a full-dressed trial, the petitioner is entitled to be enlarged on bail,” the court observed in its order.

The court noted the CCA’s provision that any person from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian community from Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan, who entered into India on or before the December 31, 2014, shall not be treated as illegal migrant while considering her plea.