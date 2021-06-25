Bengaluru

Relief package announced for tourism, hospitality sectors in Karnataka

Tourism and hospitality sectors are among the worst-hit because of the pandemic and the lockdown.   | Photo Credit: file photo

In a major relief to the tourism and hospitality sectors that have been battered by COVID-19 and the resultant lockdown, the State government on Thursday announced a slew of concessions and relief measures for hotels, resorts, restaurants, and amusement parks, including a 50% reduction in property tax.

In a notification, the government said property tax has been halved for 2021-22 for the above. Similarly, electricity bill for the months of April, May, and June will be waived for them. They have been permitted to pay only 50% of the excise licence fee and additional licence fee for now. They have till December 31 to pay the remaining amount of tax.

The government has decided to provide a one-time financial relief of ₹5,000 to every tourist guide registered with the Tourism Department. The amount would be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, sources said.

The office-bearers of Karnataka Tourism Society have hailed the revival package announced for the sector. The package would help in the revival of the hospitality and tourism sectors besides providing a ray of hope to lakhs of people dependent on these sectors for a livelihood, the office-bearers said in a release.


Comments
