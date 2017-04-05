Relief for Oommen Chandy in solar case

In a relief to former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, the City Civil and Sessions Court on Wednesday quashed the ex parte order directing him to pay ₹1.6 crore to a Bengaluru-based real estate consultant, who was allegedly cheated after being promised a solar power project in Kerala.

Admitting the petition filed by Mr. Chandy, who was represented by his advocate Jospeh Antony, the court has posted the next hearing for June 1.

The company represented by M.K. Kuruvilla in the civil suit claimed that the defendants, including the ex-CM, allegedly assured him a stake in an upcoming solar power project for a payment of ₹1.03 crore to SCOSSA, Binu, Andrew and Delijith.

Mr. Kuruvilla alleged that after paying the amount the defendants never approached him and that he also started receiving threat calls. Mr. Kuruvilla further claimed that he issued legal notice to them on February 18, 2015. When money was not returned, he approached the court.