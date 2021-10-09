Relief for medical students who could not write exams

The High Court of Karnataka has told Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences that MBBS students, who were unable to write exams in September-October, should be permitted to do do later taking into consideration the fact that many of them were not able to write the exams many reasons.

Justice R. Devdas passed the order recently while disposing of petitions filed by Pani Yapung and 19 other students pursing MBBS courses in various colleges.

Taking note the restrictions and conditions issued by the government and the technical advisory committee for students arriving from other states to write medical exams, the HC said there is a possibility that these students could have tested positive and so missed the exams.

As the RGUHS had earlier issued a notification enabling such students who were issued hall tickets but were unable to attend to write examination subsequently, the court said that similar benefit should be provided to the petitioner students if they were not able to appear.