Relief for flying school as Jakkur metro station gets new location

The change in the metro alignment to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has come as a relief to the Government Flying Training School, which was originally set to lose a portion of its land for the project.

In the previous alignment to KIA — via Nagawara, R.K. Hegdenagar and Jakkur — the BMRCL had identified over three acres of land, belonging to the school, to build the Jakkur station and the metro viaduct.

In January, however, the State government decided to scrap the old alignment and build the metro line from K.R. Puram to KIA via Nagawara, Hebbal.

The BMRCL, which no longer needs land from the flying school, has now identified a new location to construct the proposed Jakkur station.

“As per the previous alignment, land of the school was required to build both the elevated line and the metro station. A corner of the campus had been identified for this purpose. The new proposed station is more than 300 metres away from the school campus,” said a senior official.

BMRCL sources said the Jakkur station will come up on Ballari Road opposite residential apartment projects being developed by L&T.

While building the flyover in 2010-11, the National Highways Authority of India had acquired additional land adjacent to its campus on Ballari Road and it will be used by the BMRCL for building the metro network.

The school at Jakkur, one of the oldest flying schools in the country, was set up in 1950. It has a campus across 214 acres and trains people in commercial pilot licence, and private pilot licence.

In 2017, the school, which is run by the Youth Empowerment and Sports Department, had raised objections to the elevated metro corridor, which was set to run parallel to the flyover on NH 44 citing that it would disturb their activities.

The authorities were worried that if the metro viaduct was built parallel to the flyover, which is around 17m in height (including the height of vehicles plying on the flyover), the school would lose 175m of runway. The school had also demanded that BMRCL build a tunnel instead of an elevated line.

“When we last took up the issue with BMRCL, we had asked that the height of the viaduct be reduced by 5 metres. We had received a positive response from BMRCL,” added an official with the school.