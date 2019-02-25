Relatives of Congress leaders vying for ticket, says Mahila Congress chief

Wives, daughters, and relatives of the Congress leaders have been vying for party ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections, according to Karnataka Mahila Congress president Pushpa Amarnath.

She said that Asha Patil, wife of Home Minister M.B. Patil; Geetha Khandre, wife of KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre; Veena Kashappanavar, wife of former MLA Vijayananda Kashappanavar; Bayakka Meti, daughter of former Minister H.Y. Meti, and Vasantha Kavita, relative of the former Chief Minister late K.C. Reddy have been seeking ticket from the party.

Women candidates

Addressing presspersons here on Sunday along with AICC (Women’s wing) general secretary Apsara Reddy, Ms. Amarnath said she will demand that the party central leadership field a few women candidates in Karnataka. Ms. Reddy criticised the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign of the Union government and said the programme had not empowered the girl children or women.

Ms. Amarnath and Ms. Reddy said the Mahila Congress will take out a rally in Mangaluru on Tuesday to create awareness among women for highlighting the ineffective implementation of the BJP government’s policies towards women.