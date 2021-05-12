Relatives barge into COVID-19 ward

12 May 2021 00:00 IST

They threatened doctors following the death of a patient

A group of people ransacked Doddaballapura government hospital and threatened staff and doctors after a patient died on Sunday. The deceased developed multiple complications during the course of her treatment and succumbed, said doctors.

Her son Girish, accompanied by other relatives, allegedly barged into the hospital, ransacked the premises and gained entry into the restricted COVID-19 ward where they threatened the doctor and staff, and frightened patients.

The actions of the mob prevented staff from treating patients, who were in shock, said a police officer.

Based on a complaint filed by Dr. Ramesh, Chief Medical Officer, the police on Monday registered an FIR against Girish and others, charging them for damage to public property and also under Section 427 (mischief to cause loss or damage).

The police have provided security at the hospital and are on the lookout for Girish who is absconding. The fact that he and others entered the COVID-19 ward is also a serious cause for concern.