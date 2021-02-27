Rejuvenation of Kaggadasapura lake begins

The first step will be to desilt the lake, which is likely to take around 45 days

Kaggadasapura lake in east Bengaluru, crucial to the Bellandur-Varthur series as an upstream lake, has finally got a shot at survival with rejuvenation work being kicked off on Friday. Taken up under the Nava Nagarothana grants, work is expected to include improvements to the lake bed, wetland and sewage diversion.

C.V. Raman Nagar MLA S. Raghu said the first step will be to desilt the lake, which is likely to take around 45 days. “After that, we will have to plan sewage diversion, as sewage from all the surrounding areas is coming into the lake. We have kept a six-month timeline for the project,” he said. He added that work on the upstream Bhairasandra lake was started two months ago.

The condition of the lake has been a bone of contention between local authorities and residents, with the latter alleging lack of upkeep. In fact, soon after the frothing of Bellandur and Varthur lakes made international headlines, frothing was noticed in Kaggadasapura lake too, leading to questions about the efficiency of rejuvenation efforts for the downstream lakes when the upstream lakes were in a poor state.

In 2019, a multi-department survey of Kaggadasapura lake and the adjoining Bhairasandra lake was carried out to check the extent of encroachment following directions from the Lokayukta. According to the Koliwad Committee report, 3 acres and 34 guntas of both the lakes have been encroached upon by both private and public parties.

Suresh N.R., convener of United Bengaluru, said they had filed a complaint with the Lokayukta in 2017 after they found evidence of encroachment in both lakes. United Bengaluru had alleged that the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has spent crores of rupees to beautify the area around Kaggadasapura lake by building bunds, a play area and seating area, but had done nothing to rejuvenate the water body or enhance the water holding capacity.

Mr. Raghu said, “The extent of encroachment of Kaggadasapura lake is over 2.5 acres. We have already warned the encroachers to voluntarily remove the structures, failing which the Urban DC will get them removed,” he added.