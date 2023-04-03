Rejuvenation of Bellandur and Varthur lakes moving at a snail’s pace

April 03, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

It became a landmark in Bengaluru for all the wrong reasons, but what is said to be the largest lake in the city still has a while to go before it can get a shot at its glorious self again. With only a month to go before the delay in meeting the deadline for Bellandur lake’s rejuvenation clocks a full year, the water body continues to bother residents around it, this time for different reasons.

Bellandur and Varthur lakes are being rejuvenated by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). The BDA, which is the custodian of the two lakes, was to complete the rejuvenation work by May 2022. However, it’s still going on, and residents and lake activists are disappointed.

Progress of work

On Monday (April 3), former NGT court committee member T.V. Ramachandra from the Indian Institute of Science visited the Bellandur lake site office and reviewed the progress of the work and the design of the wetland.

When The Hindu visited the lake, the BDA’s workers were seen removing the silt, but action is yet to be taken on a few illegal encroachments in the form of shacks. Though there are marshals to keep vigil, people have dumped garbage at a few places. There is water, but one can see it is not clean.

The desilting work, which is ongoing now, was stopped for almost four months after heavy rain last year wreaked havoc.

“There is not much action to speed up the lake rejuvenation and complete it soon. It’s been nearly two years, and the work is still going on. Illegal structures on the buffer zone are not completely removed,” Prof. Ramachandra said.

Residents unhappy

The local residents who have been fighting for the rejuvenation of the two lakes are unhappy. Jagadeesh Reddy of Varthur Rising said, “Authorities are not following the guidelines and directions of the NGT, the High Court and the Supreme Court. The authorities have not taken any steps to implement NGT Committee recommendations since 2019. The officials responsible should act. We have been following the rejuvenation work and will fight till it is completed.”

Mr. Reddy said they would meet the Karnataka Chief Secretary and explain the situation and also request to complete the work soon. In 2016, the State government appointed an expert committee which drafted recommendations to solve the issues related to Bellandur and Varthur lakes. But the recommendations are yet to be implemented by authorities, he added.

Dumping of silt

Meanwhile, officials from BDA said the work was stopped earlier due to the villagers’ protest against the dumping of lake silt at the designated quarry near Vittasandra.

“The work was going on well until the dumping of silt at the quarry was opposed by the villagers. However, the work has been resumed now, and it will be completed by May,” an official said.

NGT had identified quarries to deposit the silt at Mylasandra and Vittasandra villages. Around 30 lakes in the city are currently being rejuvenated by BBMP in the city, out of which 15 are undeveloped.

Lake marshals not paid

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) marshals who are guarding Bellandur and Varthur lakes have allegedly not been paid salaries for the last few months. A marshal, on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that they had not received salaries from December 2022 and have been in a very difficult position.

Since starting their service in March 2018, they have been foiling at least one attempt to dump waste into the lake every day, and residents living in the vicinity of the lake say the presence of the marshals is making a difference.

Mr. Reddy said, “The marshals who are working tirelessly have not been paid salaries. The lake marshals are doing very good work by keeping a tab on the people who are dumping debris illegally near the lake. I request the BBMP to give the salary of marshals soon.”

However, BBMP officials did not responded to the allegations of non payment of salary to marshals.