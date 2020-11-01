Rejig of Cubbon Park and Shivajinagar bus station begins

They are being carried out as part of the Smart Cities Mission

After a delay of several months, work on the long-pending redevelopment of Cubbon Park and transformation of Shivajinagar bus station into a multi-mode transport hub has begun. Both the projects – under the Smart Cities Mission – were slated to begin early this year but had to be postponed due to the lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Bengaluru Smart City Limited (BSCL) Managing Director Hephsiba R. Korlapati said that the Shivajinagar bus station project will be completed by March 2021. “The existing pedestrian subway at the Shivajinagar bus station will be revamped and it will be connected with the upcoming metro terminal. The revamp of the subway will include proper ventilation, lighting and fire safety facilities, and signages,” she said.

The metro terminal next to Shivajinagar bus station is being constructed under Phase II of Namma Metro, connecting the 13.9-km underground line from Jayanagar Fire Station to Nagawara. Other facilities include children and senior citizen friendly waiting lounge, information kiosk and toilets.

Lakes and ponds to be rejuvenated

The redevelopment of Cubbon Park will be carried out in two phases. A senior official of BSCL said that the work will mainly concentrate on rejuvenation of ponds inside Cubbon Park, fixing the damaged fencing, and improvement of pathways.

However, the plan has not gone down well with many environmentalists and citizens. Officials insisted that the park will not be affected.

“We will only repair or improve the existing pathways, and add only where necessary. The cycle track and jogging track have been designed on the existing road network,” said a senior BSCL official.

As a part of water management, Lotus Pond and Karagada Kunte will be rejuvenated. “Pathways around the water bodies and development of adjoining nalas and increasing the carrying capacities of the water bodies by desilting them will also be done,” Ms. Korlapati said, adding that more channels will be added for uninterrupted flow of water. As a part of waste management, a bio-gas plant will be installed.

The project has been planned keeping in mind the needs of senior citizens and children. “Single-use toilets for visually impaired and differently-abled persons have been planned,” she said.