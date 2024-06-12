ADVERTISEMENT

Rehab centre booked after death of resident

Published - June 12, 2024 07:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Yelahanka police have registered a case of death due to negligence against a rehabilitation centre at Kattigenahalli after a 28-year-old software engineer admitted there allegedly ended her life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the complaint by Ankita, 26, a software engineer from Whitefield and the victim’s younger sister, the Yelahanaka police have booked a case against Souvik, owner of the centre.

The victim, Nikhita, suffered from depression after her engagement broke up. Based on a doctor’s advice, the family had admitted her to the centre for six months on May 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family used to visit Nikhita frequently, but on June 7, Souvik called them to inform that Nikhita had consumed an antiseptic and asked Ankita to come to the centre.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

When Anikita visited the centre later, the staff told her they had given Nikhita medicine and that she was recovering. They asked her to return, as per the complaint. Ankita waited outside the centre till around 11.30 p.m. and returned to her paying guest accommodation.

At about 2 a.m. she received a call from the centre saying that Nikhita was not responding and that they were taking her to hospital. Ankita rushed to the hospital and found that Nikhita was dead by then.

She has accused the centre of not providing immediate medical treatment to her sister which resulted in the death.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Bangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US