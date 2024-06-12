Rehab centre booked after death of resident

The Yelahanka police have registered a case of death due to negligence against a rehabilitation centre at Kattigenahalli after a 28-year-old software engineer admitted there allegedly ended her life.

Based on the complaint by Ankita, 26, a software engineer from Whitefield and the victim’s younger sister, the Yelahanaka police have booked a case against Souvik, owner of the centre.

The victim, Nikhita, suffered from depression after her engagement broke up. Based on a doctor’s advice, the family had admitted her to the centre for six months on May 20.

The family used to visit Nikhita frequently, but on June 7, Souvik called them to inform that Nikhita had consumed an antiseptic and asked Ankita to come to the centre.

When Anikita visited the centre later, the staff told her they had given Nikhita medicine and that she was recovering. They asked her to return, as per the complaint. Ankita waited outside the centre till around 11.30 p.m. and returned to her paying guest accommodation.

At about 2 a.m. she received a call from the centre saying that Nikhita was not responding and that they were taking her to hospital. Ankita rushed to the hospital and found that Nikhita was dead by then.

She has accused the centre of not providing immediate medical treatment to her sister which resulted in the death.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

