Train No. 12836 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru - Hatiya Bi-weekly express, journey commencing from SMVT Bengaluru on June 4, will be regulated for 225 minutes en route due to safety related works between the Kansbahal and Rajgangpur section over South Eastern Railway, according to a South Western Railway, release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.