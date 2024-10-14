GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Registration open for Aero India 2025 

Published - October 14, 2024 09:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Registration for the 15th edition of Aero India, scheduled to be held at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, has gone live with less than 120 days to go.

The show will be held between February 10 and 14, 2025, with the first three days being business days, and February 13 and 14 being public days.

“Terms and conditions for space booking have been uploaded. Registration for Aero India 2025 is now live,” stated an update on the official Aero India website.

“Aero India is Asia’s largest air show, attracting participants from around the world. Aero India 2025 is the ultimate international meeting ground for the aerospace sector, fostering innovation, collaboration, and knowledge exchange among professionals globally. This event serves as a premier platform for industry leaders to connect and shape the future of aerospace,” stated a Department of Defence Production on the upcoming air show.

It added Defence manufacturers, investors, innovators, Indian Defence industries, MSMEs, start-ups. original equipment manufacturers, foreign investors, fabricators, joint ventures, academia, military suppliers, space industry suppliers R&D organisations can exhibit.

It said that the show would offer expansive exhibition halls, business chalets, outdoor surfaces along with static display areas.

The organiser is also offering an early bird discount for bookings upto November 30.

During the last edition in 2023, over 100 countries participated with about 809 exhibitors and footfall of over seven lakh visitors. Over 250 MoUs and partnerships were finalised during the air show worth more than ₹75,000 crore.

At the 2023 air show, the U.S.A’s fifth-generation fighters F-35A Lightning II and F-35A Joint Strike Fighter made their debut. Many Indian and foreign aircraft are expected to take part in next year’s edition.

