Registration open for adoption of parks, medians, and circles in Bengaluru

Published - November 02, 2024 03:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Sri Krishna Rajendra Silver Jublee Park is among the public spaces maintained by the BBMP in Bengaluru.

Sri Krishna Rajendra Silver Jublee Park is among the public spaces maintained by the BBMP in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has invited private individuals, organisations and companies to adopt parks, medians and circles. 

BBMP currently maintains 1,280 parks, medians and circles within its jurisdiction. 

Under the My Bengaluru-My Contribution and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, BBMP is inviting interested private individuals and organisations to adopt these parks, road medians, and circles for upkeep. Details about the policies can be accessed on the official BBMP website.

Several citizen groups and non-governmental organisations have shown interest in maintaining and developing these public spaces, and they have been contacting the BBMP to discuss sponsorship opportunities. 

To formalise this interest, the Community Involvement for Park Conservation Policy (CIPC 2024) under the CSR initiative and Namma Bengaluru – Nanna Koduge framework provides an opportunity for organisations to adopt these public spaces

In the first phase, six organisations have been allotted various parks and medians. BBMP is now inviting additional applications for this opportunity. 

Interested organisations must submit their applications by 5 p.m. on November 15, to the Deputy Director of Horticulture Department at Annex-03, Ground Floor, Room 9, BBMP Central Office.

BBMP Special Commissioner (APHA division) Preeti Gehlot informed that interested parties can contact Chandrashekhar, Deputy Director of the Horticulture Department, at 9535015189, for further information.

Related Topics

bengaluru / parks / civic infrastructure

