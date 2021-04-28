Registration of under-45 for COVID-19 vaccine commences

The process was smooth except for some glitches around 4 p.m.

The process of registration for vaccination on COWIN portal for the 18-44 age group kicked off on Wednesday, but encountered some glitches at 4 p.m. on account of high traffic. Eventually, many said, they were able to register.

“There was some glitch when I tried accessing COWIN through the mobile phone. After a few failed attempts, I switched over to the laptop. I have registered four persons for vaccination with my number,” said Chandana R., a resident of Jalahalli.

Others reported similar experiences.

“I think the problems were because of the traffic. The site was behaving erratically. There were no appointments for those below 45 years. But everyone should be able to register. I was able to,” said Supraja Shenoy, a resident of Peenya.

Namana C., a resident of Kaggadasapura, said she was not getting the OTP during the first hour. “It kept reaching me late. I gave it an hour and tried again, and was able to register without any problems,” she said.

Arjun B. had a smoother experience. “I had no problems. Probably because everyone tried at 4 p.m., the site was crashing. I registered around 5.30 p.m. and could do it without any glitch,’ he said.

No supply to private hospitals

With registration for vaccination of those aged above 18 years, health officials said Karnataka would halt supply of vaccines to private hospitals. “Hospitals will have to procure vaccines directly from suppliers,” an official said.

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said Karnataka now has a stock of four lakh doses, and another four lakh are expected by Thursday.