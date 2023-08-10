August 10, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka government has set a two-month deadline for ward delimitation in Bengaluru (number of wards has already been reduced to 225 from the 243 fixed by the previous BJP government), and senior Ministers are mulling over holding civic polls in December this year. However, given the lack of clarity over restructuring the city’s governance structure, dividing the civic body into multiple corporations being one of several proposals, it is now feared that governance reforms may be pushed to the background, this time because of civic polls.

It can be recalled that BBMP Restructuring Committee, now reconstituted, submitted its report in 2015, but its recommendations were not implemented as the court mandated immediate civic polls. In June this year, the Karnataka High Court had set a 12-week deadline for ward delimitation.

The term of the previous council ended in September 2020. A new council is yet to be elected.

The former BJP government brought in a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Act, 2020, which the Congress has termed ‘a missed opportunity’, and reconstituted the committee to bring in governance reforms.

B. S. Patil, Chairman of the reconstituted committee, albeit with a larger mandate, said they are working on the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, updating it for today’s needs.

“All our recommendations will help to come up with an updated Bill, which could be passed in both the Houses of the legislature to implement governance reforms. The government hasn’t asked us to submit the draft of the Bill yet,” he said.

The committee was assigned an office in Vikasa Soudha a few days ago, and will start functioning from next week, he said. “But we have been meeting regularly and working towards preparing our recommendations and the draft Bill,” Mr. Patil said.

Pulling in two different directions

Sources in the government said that while the committee is almost ready with a draft of the new Bill to be sent to the Law Department for review, what is lacking is a clear sense of direction and purpose.

According to a senior MLA from the ruling Congress, “Ramalinga Reddy, who heads a Congress committee on the city’s civic polls, and Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D. K. Shivakumar seem to be pulling in two different directions, leading to confusion and chaos even among MLAs of Bengaluru.”

Mr. Reddy had recently announced that civic polls will be held in December 2023.

“The court may leave us with little option but to hold elections by year-end. MLAs are also now prepared to face civic polls after the monsoon. But, if we don’t get our act together and bring in governance reforms, including splitting the civic body into multiple corporations, which many MLAs feel is required, we may again miss an opportunity. It will be another five years before this could be done. Loss of another five years will be costly,” said a city MLA.

Challenge to delimitation of wards to give more time to work on governance reforms?

Sources in the ruling party say that now, hopes have been pinned on challenges to the draft of delimited wards to provide some more time to implement governance reforms.

A former BJP councillor said, “Congress government has reduced the number of wards from 243 to 225, essentially a move to reduce the number of wards in outer zones where the BJP is strong. This will create large wards with high populations in the outer zones. This will definitely be challenged.”

It can be recalled that challenges to the earlier draft of delimitation of wards came from the Congress and then the ruling BJP, delaying civic polls by several months.

