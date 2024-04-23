Reema Desai Gehi: ‘Rudi epitomised the role of a catalyst’

April 23, 2024 08:37 am | Updated 08:37 am IST

Reema Desai Gehi talks about how she was first introduced to the German art critic Rudolf Von Leyden, “Rudi”. She was the special art correspondent at a popular Mumbai tabloid when Sayed Haider Raza, one of the founding members of the Bombay Progressive Artists’ Group (PAG) passed away on 23 July 2016 at the age of 94. “Since he was a Bombay man who was part of a seminal art movement, my editor and I thought we should do more than an obituary,” says Reema, who launched her book, The Catalyst: Rudolf Von Leyden and India’s Artistic Awakening, a biography of the seminal art critic at the Museum of Art & Photography (MAP), last month.

They decided that an interview with the artist Krishen Khanna, the last surviving member of the Bombay Progressive Artists’ Group, would be a fitting tribute to Raza, “I booked my flight ticket, went to Delhi and spent two or three hours with him,” says Reema. Towards the end of the interview, as she was waiting for her taxi, Krishen Khanna suddenly asked her what the media group she worked with was doing with the writings of Rudi Von Leyden, who was the art critic of one of the group’s other publications. “I looked at him quizzically and said nothing,” she says, recalling how Khanna told her that since she was already sitting in that office, she should do something about it.

This piqued her curiosity, she says. When she returned to Mumbai, she visited the archive rooms at her office building and began delving into the work of Von Leyden, a Jewish refugee from Germany, who moved here in 1933. “He was supposed to be here for six months, thinking that the situation back home would settle down. But we all know what went down,” says Reema. “And six months became 35 years.”

Intrigued by what she had discovered in the archives, Reema found herself wanting to know more about the man who Khanna told her was the kingpin of the art world. “That is a very loaded label to put on someone. For the last seven years, I was unravelling who this kingpin was and what made him a kingpin,” she says.

The extensive research, in turn, led to this book which was published by Speaking Tiger earlier this year. “I was not just interested in his writings,” says Reema, adding that the book is not a critical appraisal of his work, but the retelling of the story of the man who was instrumental in shaping one of the most seminal moments in Indian art history. “There were so many aspects to him. He was a cultured person, interested in poetry, art, theatre, beat music, philanthropy...very much a Renaissance man.’

Edited extracts of an interview

Could you talk about the title, The Catalyst, and how it ties into the larger narrative of the book, especially with respect to Rudi’s contribution to the Bombay Progressive Artists’ Group?

Rudi epitomised the role of a catalyst, profoundly altering the trajectories of the artists’ lives. Here was a man who came to India ahead of the Second World War, was a trained geologist and had an understanding and interest in art.

He advised Raza, Ara, Husain, and Souza, who came from humble backgrounds, to explore international developments because he had access to literature. He encouraged them to introspect and create art inspired by their milieu, just as he did with people like Alyque Padamsee.

Returning to the concept of a catalyst, it fundamentally refers to an individual who instigates changes, correct? I believe he served as the impetus, the spark, that these artists required during that period. Rudi executed this task magnificently, not through coercion, but via discourse, exhibiting a remarkable subtlety in his approach.

While I believe his contributions have not received adequate recognition, I am particularly drawn to his story as an art writer. Despite his behind-the-scenes role, he significantly propelled the Bombay Progressive Artists’ Group.

The role of art reviewing has changed considerably over the years. This is not true anymore, with the incursion of social media and so on. Can you talk a little about this evolution?

I am certain that there will be numerous French critics who may contend that this manner of discussing art is somewhat pedestrian. However, there existed an entire cultural milieu advocating for an elevated, academically rigorous style of writing. I believe this approach often estranged a significant portion of the audience. When crafting content for a platform intended to engage with a broad spectrum of individuals, it is crucial to maintain a degree of accessibility. This doesn’t necessitate a reduction to what some may label as pedestrian language.

Rather, it requires striking a balance where one avoids excessive jargon, which can lead to disconnecting from the audience. Effective communication should serve as the conduit that bridges the author’s perspective with the readership. The landscape of information dissemination has markedly evolved over time. Today, the proliferation of social media platforms has empowered virtually everyone to be an influencer.

Consequently, a discerning approach is imperative for an art writer. One should refrain from adopting an overly exclusive or esoteric tone under the assumption that individuals with online presence lack the capacity to engage meaningfully. In my view, a critic ought to demonstrate a refined intellectual stance while remaining accessible to a diverse readership.

Of course, we have always had the mythology of the solitary artist. But what this book really highlighted was how many people were needed for an artist to be successful. And yes, many of these people are not talked about enough, including Rudi. Your thoughts?

Art is indeed a profoundly personal journey, yet unless one navigates the realm as a mid-career artist well acquainted with its intricacies, external support becomes imperative. For emerging artists, their personal inhibitions often cloud their confidence, prompting questions regarding the suitability of their creations for public exhibition. It is in this context that the roles of curators, promoters, and patrons become pivotal, nurturing not only talent but also self-assurance. Nevertheless, any creative endeavour must originate from an authentic place. Artistry, in essence, embodies one’s energy and essence. Any hint of gimmickry risks alienating the audience, for genuine resonance stems from sincerity and earnest expression.

The book is a very vivid portrait of Bombay. Could you talk about those larger histories — for instance, how nearly 1000 Jewish people came to India during World War 2 — that shape and are shaped by the people mentioned in this book?

The migration of Jewish émigrés towards Shanghai was a significant phenomenon, with Bombay emerging as a crucial stopover due to its status as a British-held territory during the wartime conflict between Germany and the UK. This geopolitical context rendered Bombay a safe haven for many, contrasting sharply with the tumultuous experiences of those like Hugo Baumgartner, as depicted in Anita Desai’s poignant novel Baumgartner’s Bombay.

Rudi’s privileged existence in Bombay, juxtaposed against Baumgartner’s harsh reality, underscores the diverse experiences within the émigré community. The disparity among émigrés’ lives is vividly illustrated through accounts such as Rudi’s parents’ lifestyles amid wartime scarcity, a stark contrast to the hardships faced by others. The post-war era saw a distinct shift, with many foreigners choosing to prolong their stay in India, benefiting from economic stability and a burgeoning cosmopolitan atmosphere in cities like Bombay. This era fostered a comfortable lifestyle for the affluent, characterised by tony residences, exclusive club memberships, and social circles defined by shared societal standing.

Amidst this backdrop, Bombay flourished as a hub of cultural exchange and intellectual discourse, embodying ideals of openness and acceptance. The aftermath of the Partition saw artists, writers, and filmmakers shouldering the responsibility of shaping a new national narrative. This period witnessed a surge of nationalist sentiment and a need to forge a cohesive identity for the emerging nation, fostering an ethos of creativity, nationalism, and inclusivity.