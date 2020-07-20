Reduce delay in swab test results: HC

Bengaluru

‘Time gap in getting laboratory report and spread of the virus are directly connected’

Observing that the delay in laboratory test results has a direct connection with the spread COVID-19, the Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the State government to take steps to reduce time for obtaining the swab test results and the time gap in shifting patients to COVID Care Centres (CCCs) or hospitals.

Noticing that there is no mechanism to effectively enforce the recent circular, which makes home quarantine mandatory for a person after giving sample for swab test and till the outcome of the test result, the court said that there is a need to have random check on such persons to verify whether they are under home quarantine.

A special Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Alok Aradhe issued the directions while hearing through videoconference the PIL petitions related to COVID-19 health management. Pointing out that though the court earlier indicated that it was not intended to interfere in day-to-day affairs of COVID-19 health management, the Bench said that it found necessary to issue these directions in view of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution to protect citizens right to life and personal liberty, and equity before the law.

The Bench also noticed that the time limit to secure test results for three different categories of persons depending on serious possibility of infection, has not been adhered to as in many cases the results are taking as long as one week.

Dos and don’ts

Considering that a large number of COVID-19 positive cases are reported in Bangalore Urban district, the Bench said the government will have to take immediate steps to reduce time limit to secure results while asking the data of five districts where number of COVID-19 positive cases are high.

The government, the Bench said, will have to ensure that fever clinics and laboratories inform patients the dos and don’ts, particularly the mandatory home quarantine requirement so that they don’t become primary source of infection to others.

As there is a time gap of up to 12 to 24 hours in the health personnel visiting the residence of COVID-19 positive patients in Bengaluru city for shifting the patient to the CCC for quarantine or to hospital for treatment, the Bench said the need for reducing time is essential as it is the health personnel who decide whether a person can remain in home quarantine or require to be shifted to CCC after assessing the residence of the patients.