Redefining gender inclusivity through linguistic evolution

Language, the cornerstone of human interaction, has been evolving towards being more inclusive and dignified. Linguistic choices are not merely about grammar; they embody the respect and relational dynamics within a community.

A recent discussion on gender inclusivity and the importance of language held by AnitaB.org in collaboration with OnPurpose Consulting group aimed to explore how language shapes our understanding and treatment of gender.

AnitaB.org is an organisation that works with with women and non-binary technologists to address issues such as pay parity, equity, diversity, inclusion, and belonging.

Research indicates that words carry inherent biases and connotations that can vary by gender. Terms like ambition, shame, guilt, and confidence often have different implications for different genders, revealing unconscious biases embedded in language and societal perceptions.

“We often overlook that the patriarchy we address in the workplace is equally rampant at home. Workplaces mirror the society in which they exist,” said Shreya Krishnan, Managing Director at AnitaB.ord India.

“To effect meaningful change, we must address mental, physical, emotional, and societal structures through comprehensive policies, advocacy, and systemic change,” she added.

Understanding history

Gender is today recognized as a spectrum, encompassing over 26 identified genders globally. This understanding facilitates acceptance of diverse sexual orientations and backgrounds. Gender identity represents a deeply felt and experienced sense of one’s gender, forming a part of each individual’s overall identity.

“Tamil Nadu is the only state in India that has banned surgeries on intersex infants. Statistics show that one in every 1,000 children is born intersex, but many remain unaware because parents make decisions based on external genitalia, causing gender dysphoria later”, said Mr. Suresh Ramdas, an LGBTQ spokesperson and the winner of Mr. Gay India 2019.

He pointed out how the AIDS crisis saw lesbians playing a pivotal role in support efforts, leading to the acronym LGBT (originally GLBT) to honour their contributions. Understanding this history and ensuring accurate representation is essential for fostering an inclusive dialogue, he noted.

Accurate usage of terms

While ‘transition’ is a word used commonly to denote the process of one discovering and/or affirming one’s identity through processes that may include surgeries, changing names, pronouns and identification documents, a deeper introspection can show that this usage could be problematic, pointed out the speakers.

“’Transition’ can be problematic as they imply a before-and-after state, whereas many trans individuals have always identified with their gender. The preferred term is ‘affirmation’, reflecting their consistent identity”, said Madhvi Chandavarkar, Content Lead of OnPurpose

The speakers also highlighted the importance of representation in media and underscored the need to prioritise authentic storytelling by trans individuals themselves, using accurate and respectful language.

“Affirming gender identity and using language that respects their true identity without implying they were once something else, is crucial,” said Ms. Krishnan.

Guidelines

As per the guidelines issued by the Press Council of India for covering news on members of the LGBTQ+ community, preferred terms for transgender individuals include “transgender person,” “trans woman,” or “trans man” rather than outdated terms like “transgenders” or “eunuchs.” The term “gender-affirming surgery” is recommended over “sex-change surgery” to align with respect for individual identity.

Terms such as “homosexual” are generally avoided outside scientific or clinical contexts. Coverage should focus on a person’s gender identity or sexual orientation only when directly relevant to the story. Visual elements accompanying LGBTQIA+ stories are advised to depict the varied and everyday lives of LGBTQIA+ individuals rather than relying on clichéd imagery like pride parades or rainbow flags, while ensuring consent and respecting privacy.