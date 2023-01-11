Red sander smuggling case: CBI court sentences three city-based businessmen with 3 years RI

January 11, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The CBI court on Wednesday, January 11, convicted three businessmen in a red sanders smuggling case and sentenced them with three years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹50,000.

The trio, identified as Syed Ibrahim, Arul Muniswamy and Jayaraj from Srirampura, were part of the international smuggling racket and attempted to smuggle 14 metric tonnes of red sanders concealed in granite stones to Malaysia and Singapore in 2016.

Based on a tip-off, a team of officials from Directorate of Revenue Intelligence raided one of their godowns in Singanayakanahalli on the outskirts of the city, where the accused concealed the red sanders logs under granite containers to be shipped to the Chennai shipyard.

The accused have floated two companies in the name of Raj traders and Jayem Impect and forged the shipping bills to facilitate the shipping of containers, officials said.

The case was later handed over to the CBI for a detailed investigations. The CBI submitted a final report in 2017. Senior Special Public prosecutor Shivananda Perla presented the case and the judge, Ravindrakumar Kattimani, considering the report and the evidence presented before the court, convicted the trio and sentenced them with three years of RI and fine of ₹50,000.