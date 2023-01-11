ADVERTISEMENT

Red sander smuggling case: CBI court sentences three city-based businessmen with 3 years RI

January 11, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The CBI court on Wednesday, January 11, convicted three businessmen in a red sanders smuggling case and sentenced them with three years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹50,000.

The trio, identified as Syed Ibrahim, Arul Muniswamy and Jayaraj from Srirampura, were part of the international smuggling racket and attempted to smuggle 14 metric tonnes of red sanders concealed in granite stones to Malaysia and Singapore in 2016.

Based on a tip-off, a team of officials from Directorate of Revenue Intelligence raided one of their godowns in Singanayakanahalli on the outskirts of the city, where the accused concealed the red sanders logs under granite containers to be shipped to the Chennai shipyard.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The accused have floated two companies in the name of Raj traders and Jayem Impect and forged the shipping bills to facilitate the shipping of containers, officials said.

The case was later handed over to the CBI for a detailed investigations. The CBI submitted a final report in 2017. Senior Special Public prosecutor Shivananda Perla presented the case and the judge, Ravindrakumar Kattimani, considering the report and the evidence presented before the court, convicted the trio and sentenced them with three years of RI and fine of ₹50,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US