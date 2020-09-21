Recovery rate in Karnataka crosses 80%

21 September 2020 21:03 IST

As many as 7,339 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the State while 9,925 people, who had tested positive, were discharged from hospitals on Monday. With this, the total number of positive cases reported in Karnataka stands at 5.26 lakh, and the number of those discharged at 4.23 lakh. The discharge rate is currently 80.36%.

The number of COVID -19 related deaths reported on Monday was 122, taking the total number of deaths in the State to 8,145.

In addition, as many as 19 deaths were due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

Of the 95,335 active cases in the State, 809 patients are in intensive care units.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 42,691 tests were conducted on Monday, with rapid antigen test accounting for 11,154. The rest were RT-PCR and other tests.