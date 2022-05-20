Record SSLC results push up I PU cut-offs

May 20, 2022 23:20 IST

One college is planning to raise the cut-off for science to 96%

A day after the SSLC exam results were announced, students and parents rushed to Pre-University Colleges (PUC) to enquire about the availability of seats, fee structure and other details on Friday for I PU admissions.

This year, SSLC students achieved 85.63% pass percentage — the highest in 10 years in a full-fledged examination. This has meant that students will have to brace for higher cut-offs marks for admission to I PU colleges.

Last year, Seshadripuram PU College had a cut-off of 89% for science courses and 86% for commerce. On the basis of the Class X results and enquiry by the students and parents, the cut-off percent may be raised to 93% for science and above 90% for commerce subjects, college authorities said.

Woody P. Krishna, General Secretary of Seshadripuram Group of Institutions, told to The Hindu, “This year, the pass percentage and top scorers in SSLC exams is high, so automatically the cut-off percentage will also be high. Particularly in our colleges, we will take only government fee for students who got above 95%.”

In MES college, Malleswaram, last year, the cut-offs were 94% for science, 90% for commerce subjects. This year, the management is planning to raise the science cut-off to 96% or 97% and commerce subjects to above 93%. MES PU College Principal Natesh said the demand in their college was for science and commerce courses.

KLE PU college and PES PU colleges, on the other hand, have decided to provide seats for all students who got more than 75% on the basis of submitted applications.

Government colleges too reported high demand for applications. On Friday, more than 500 enquires and more than 300 applications were issued by Government PU College for Girls, 13 th Cross, Malleswaram. Principal Ravi said, “Last year, we accommodated more than 3,000 students for IPU. This year, it may be around 2,000. We will provide seats for all who applied.”