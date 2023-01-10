Recommendation of satvik food by seers condemned

January 10, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

Educationists and various organisations have condemned the State government’s move to hold meetings with religious heads and seers to implement ‘value education’ in school education and strongly opposed the proposal to introduce satvik food for schoolchildren.

Speaking to The Hindu, V.P. Niranjanaradhya, development educationist, said, “Why do religious leaders have to comment about nutrition of poor children in public schools and exert so much influence and pressure about what these children should eat?.”

Sylvia Karpagam, public health doctor and researcher, said, “Just as doctors and nutritionists should not be giving lecture about religion, religious leaders should stick to their domain and not interfere in education, health or nutrition. We request religious leaders to not interfere in people’s cultures and eating practices and not promote casteism and communalism on the pretext of moral or value education.”

“The malnutrition crisis in Karnataka especially among OBC, Dalit and Adivasi children is too serious to be addressed by religious leaders. We support the Department of School Education and Literacy for conducting baseline survey on preference for egg as well as the nutritional benefits and then providing eggs to those children who are traditionally used to eating eggs. That is a scientific approach that we endorse and appreciate. What is of concern is that Muslim and Christian and other progressive Hindu leaders have not challenged this caste based imposition of food,” she said.

“With regard to the push for veganism or plant based foods and erasure of animal source foods such as meat, eggs and even milk this is not from a scientific basis so the education minister should abstain from making loose, unscientific, ideology based comments. When children grow up around animals as many do in rural areas they are more aware of nature and inter relationship between animals, plants and humans. Children who see animals being butchering for food have a more organic understanding so loose comments around this is wrong. In fact farmers should be consulted on this because they love their animals but understand it’s role in economy, livelihood as well as nature,” she said.

In his press statement, Ajay Kamath, State secretary for AIDSO, said, “We strongly condemn the State government’s move to hold meetings with religious heads and seers to implement value education. Several shocking recommendations have been made in the meeting and we consider these to be extremely dangerous. The government is trying to push religion into education and imposing the food habits of one section of the society on the rest, and it is highly undemocratic and unethical.”

