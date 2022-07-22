Recently married man killed in freak accident on Sumanahalli flyover on ORR in Bengaluru

The deceased hails from Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu and was a resident of Laggere. He got married seven months ago

The deceased hails from Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu and was a resident of Laggere. He got married seven months ago

A 23-year-old was killed in a freak accident on Sumanahalli flyover on Outer Ring Road (ORR) on July 22. The deceased has been identified as Mukesh, hailing from Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu and a resident of Laggere. He got married seven months ago.

Mukesh had been to his village in Tiruvannamalai to visit his family. He returned to Bengaluru early morning on July 22 in a bus. He had got down at Satellite Bus Stand on Mysuru Road. Around 4.30 am, he was picked up by his brother-in-law David, 26, from the bus stand. The duo were heading to their home at Laggere on a bike, with Mukesh riding pillion.

While they were on Sumanahalli flyover, the driver of a truck transporting timber lost control of the vehicle. The truck hit the median and fell on its side. The timber logs in the truck were thrown out. They hit two bikes on the opposite lane, including the one David and Mukesh were riding.

David, Mukesh and another biker Shivu, 26, were severely injured in the accident. They were shifted to a nearby private hospital where Mukesh succumbed to his injuries a few hours later. David and Shivu are being treated for their injuries.

Kamakshipalya Traffic Police have seized the truck and arrested the driver who was booked for causing death due to negligence.