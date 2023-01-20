Police crack robbery case; recover more cash than was allegedly stolen

January 20, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Kalasipalya police, who cracked a recent robbery case and arrested a gang of robbers, ended up recovering more money than what was alleged to have been stolen.

Varun Singh Panwar, working at a shop dealing in wholesale supply of gold to smaller jewellery stores across the city, lodged a complaint on January 10 that while he was returning to his shop, robbers on two bikes waylaid him on Nala Road, Kalasipalya, by faking an accident. They grabbed his bag containing ₹10 lakh and fled, he alleged.

The police tracked down the robbers — Mohammed Jilan, 27, Abdul Wahab, 35, and Pruthvik, 20 — using CCTV footage and mobile tower signals, and arrested them.

Mohammed Jilan was working as a salesman at a readymade garments shop, next to one of the jewellery stores that Panwar was supplying gold to and collecting money from regularly. Jilan, who used to see the regular money transaction, conspired with his associates to rob Panwar, police investigations have revealed.

Though the complainant alleged that ₹10 lakh was robbed, the police investigation has established that around ₹70 lakh was stolen from Panwar. The police said the victim had under-reported the loss, since much of the money was not accounted for in the books.

Police recovered ₹31 lakh from Mohammed Jilan, ₹27 lakh from Abdul Wahab, ₹4 lakh from Pruthvik, totalling ₹62 lakh. They suspect that another person, who is still at large, has the remaining ₹8 lakh.