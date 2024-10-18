Recent flooding at Manyata Tech Park brings back focus on rajakaluve encroachment issue in Bengaluru

Recent images of inundation at Manyata Tech Park have brought back the spotlight on the causes leading to such a situation, including encroachments.

It has been alleged that Karle Tech Park, which is located near Manyata Tech Park, has encroached on a 33-ft. wide secondary rajakaluve that connects to primary rajakaluve which begins from Nagawara Lake, resulting in the recent flooding. However, the Karle Group has denied the allegations.

Koliwad report

The Koliwad Committee (2014-2017) that was set up to study lake and rajakaluve encroachments had said in its report that Karle Tech Park has encroached on the secondary drain on survey numbers 91/3, 92, 95, and 96 and directed then Deputy Commissioner takes necessary action to clear them. In 2023, a report by Deputy Tahlisdar also said that a secondary stormwater drain was encroached by Karle Tech Park on 91/3. The report also said without any order by the authorities, in the RTC, the land extent marked as ‘B’ Kharab was removed in 1987.

According to the documents accessed by The Hindu, Survey Number 91/3, where the rajakaluve flows and land is designated as ‘B’ Kharab, has been allegedly encroached upon by the tech park owed by Karle Group. The old revenue document and map of the lake authority show that there was a presence of stormwater drain on 92/1, 92/2, 95/1, 96/1. These are all identified as ‘B’ Kharab land even in the sale deed.

However, on February 2, 2021, the then Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban, granted 0.27 gunta of ‘B’ Kharab land bearing survey numbers 92/1, 92/2, 95/1, 96/1 to Karle Infrastructure Private Limited. But in the order, there is no mention of survey number 91/3.

On the other hand, a sale deed of Karle and others shows that survey number 91/3 measured 36 guntas and 0.9 guntas of Kharab. Besides this, three RTCs between 1965 and 1986 also show that 0.9 gunta of this survey number is ‘B’ Kharab. However, the ‘B’ Kharab suddenly disappeared in the 1987 RTC without any order from the Revenue Department.

While the total length of the rajakaluve is 8.5 km, the documents show that about 1.5 km is encroached upon. The drain was blocked and it was diverted. The diversion of the drain also allegedly led to flooding at Manpho Convention Centre. A senior functionary at Manpho Convention Centre said, “As the drain was diverted to change the water flow, we bear the brunt when it rained recently. Unless the water course is corrected, the flooding will continue.”

Tech Park denies allegations

Responding to the allegations, Sudarshan Karle claimed that in June 2023, the Assistant Director of Land Records and Survey Settlement surveyed 91/3 and said there was no ‘B’ Kharab land in 91/3. “The drain does not cut through my property, it moves through a nearby property. In the 1958 map, the stormwater drain is not shown and the old revenue map is no longer valid,” he said. When asked why ‘B’ Kharab is mentioned in the sale deed, he did not provide any explanation.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said he is aware of the problem. He said, “The Karle Group is claiming that there is no stormwater drain, but we will look at all the documents about what happened. If we find any encroachment by Karle, we will proceed with rebuilding the stormwater drain. I am in touch with revenue officials. Soon, I will be calling property owners in the area, including Karle, for a meeting.”