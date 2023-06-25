ADVERTISEMENT

REC Ltd. to provide ₹3,045 crore assistance to Namma Metro Phase II

June 25, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Phase-II project of Namma Metro comprises the extension of two corridors of Phase-I, namely the east–west corridor and the north–south corridor, and two new lines — one from R.V. Road to Bommasandra and another from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara. | Photo Credit: File photo

REC Ltd., a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Union Ministry of Power, has decided to extend financial assistance of ₹3,045 crore to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL), for the establishment and development of metro lines under Phase-II project of Namma Metro.

According to a press release, the decision to extend the assistance was taken at the board meeting of REC, held in Bengaluru on June 24, during which the board approved the proposal of the BMRCL.

The Phase-II project of Namma Metro comprises the extension of two corridors of Phase-I, namely the east–west corridor and the north–south corridor, and two new lines — one from R.V. Road to Bommasandra and another from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara.

“Phase-II of the project will enhance connectivity and ease traffic in the densely populated city of Bengaluru. With the completion of Phase-II (72.09 km), the combined network of Namma Metro shall stand at a line length of 114.39 km, with 101 stations,” the release added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US