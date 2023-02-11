ADVERTISEMENT

Rebate window for resolving traffic violation cases ends: BTP collects over ₹120 crore and resolves 41.2 lakh cases

February 11, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

BTP, which is enthused by the overwhelming response of motorists, has sought an extension of the deadline

The Hindu Bureau

Motorists crowd around traffic policemen to pay long-pending traffic fines in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

As the 50% rebate window for the resolution of backlog traffic violation cases drew to a close on Saturday (February 11), Bengaluru Traffic Police collected over ₹120 crore between February 3 and 11.

However, as this falls short of the target set by BTP, which is enthused by the overwhelming response to the rebate offer, the police have sought an extension of the rebate period. When last checked, the State government was yet to extend the deadline.

On Saturday, there were long queues of motorists waiting to pay their dues. Until 9 p.m., 9.45 lakh cases were resolved, and ₹31.26 crore was collected.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

With this, a total of 41.2 lakh cases were resolved during the period, and over ₹120 crore was collected, data shared by BTP shows.

“When we started, we had a backlog of 1.13 crore cases, of which only over 41 lakh cases have been resolved. Though the response has been overwhelming in the last week, we aimed to clear the entire backlog. So we have now written to Karnataka State Legal Services Authority and Transport Department seeking an extension of the rebate window,” said M.A. Saleem, Special Commissioner, Traffic, Bengaluru.

The idea of a rebate was mooted after a nudge from Karnataka State Legal Services Authority to clear backlog cases. Sources said that any deadline extension for the same also has to come from the Authority.

Lakhs of motorists have been checking for violations against their vehicle numbers and cross-checking the photo and video evidence of the breach uploaded by BTP. This seems to have generated a database of vehicles with fake number plates created to hoodwink law enforcers, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US