Bengaluru

Rebate on property tax extended till June 30

The city’s civic body has extended 5% rebate on property tax till June 30.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) offers a rebate of 5% for early tax payers every year till April 30. This year due to the second wave of the pandemic the rebate was earlier extended till May 31.

However, the entire month of May was spent under a strict lockdown which will be in force till at least June 7.

“Due to the lockdown when citizens are asked not to venture out of their homes, it hasn’t been possible for them to go to banks and pay their property tax. So we have extended the rebate for another month till June 30,” a communique from BBMP said.


