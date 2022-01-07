Realtor hacked to death

Bengaluru

07 January 2022 01:37 IST

An armed gang hacked a 42-year-old realtor to death after intercepting his vehicle in Anekal on Wednesday. The police have formed special teams to nab the assailants.

The victim, Rajashekhar Reddy, 42, hailed from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, but relocated to Bengaluru a few years ago. He lived in BTM Layout.

According to the police, Mr. Reddy had gone to Anekal on some work and was returning home in his SUV.

“At around 7.45 p.m., a gang of armed assailants intercepted his vehicle. They smashed the windows of the vehicle, dragged Mr. Reddy out, and hacked him to death before fleeing the scene,” said a police officer.

After they left, a few people took Mr. Reddy to a hospital in the area but doctors declared him dead.

The incident took place near the residence of Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayana Swamy. The police have formed special teams to trace the assailants. “We are investigating the case from all angles. Though the motive is not yet clear, but it is suspected that Reddy was murdered over a financial row or land dispute,” a senior police officer said.

The Anekal police have registered a murder case.