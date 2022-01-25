Realtor from Pune arrested for duping job aspirants

Cops suspect he cheated as many as 40 people by offering jobs in IBM

The Sampigehalli police on Monday arrested a 34-year-old realtor from Pune who allegedly posed as an HR manager and cheated software engineers and job aspirants by offering them non-existent positions in IBM. He even gave them offer letters after taking money from them, said the police.

The accused Sanjeev Gangaram Ghurkha Chinchwad from Pune was caught based on a complaint from the multinational giant after four people walked into the IBM India’s offices at Manyata Tech Park with offer letters. “It is suspected that he has cheated as many as 40 persons in the last few months,” said Anup A. Shetty, DCP (North East).

The probe so far has revealed that Sanjeev is a B. Com. graduate who had worked at a call centre that offered support to IBM. “He decided to start a real-estate business but needed money. So he chalked out a plan to cheat people looking for employment,” said a police officer.

Sanjeev interviewed many aspirants and charged them anywhere between ₹25,000- ₹80,000. He claimed the fee was a security deposit for laptops that they would be issued at the time of joining. “He opened at least eight bank accounts and asked people to deposit the money online,” Mr. Shetty said.