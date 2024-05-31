Realtor arrested for blocking ambulance over road rage

An ambulance driver ferrying an accident victim to NIMHANS was allegedly blocked, chased, and harassed by a 43-year-old realtor for around 12 km in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Gururaj Rao, a resident of Halasuru, also allegedly verbally abused the police and created a scene at the station when he was detained for obstructing the ambulance.

The police later found that Gururaj was disturbed and was under the influence of alcohol as he was returning home after attending the funeral of his relative in Tumakuru.

According to the police, the ambulance driver, Kumar, was rushing an accident victim identified as Shivaraj at Madhugiri gate in Tumakuru. The vehicle was rushing around 3 a.m. to save the patient who had suffered severe injury and was bleeding.

When the ambulance reached Yeshwantpur, Gururaj, who was passing by, started shouting and tried to block the way over road rage. The ambulance driver managed to go ahead, which enraged Gururaj and he chased the ambulance and tried to block the way while hurling abuses and threatening the driver with dire consequences to stop the vehicle.

With not much time left, the driver managed to reach Wilson Garden police station and sought the help of the police to save them from the unruly car driver. By then, Gururaj reached the station and allegedly misbehaved with the police too.

The police arrested Gururaj and seized his car to allow the ambulance to go to NIMHANS. Even at the station, the accused allegedly created a ruckus and threatened the police officials with dire consequences and refused to undergo the alcometer test.

The accused was arrested under IPC sections 353 (assaults or uses criminal force to any person being a public servant in the execution of his duty) and 506 (criminal intimidation). He has been remanded in judicial custody.