Reality show contestant found dead

Her body was found in a rehab centre

A Kannada reality show contestant, Jayashree, allegedly ended her life at a rehab centre on the outskirts of the city on Sunday.

Jayashree had been admitted to the rehab centre on December 20 for treatment of depression. The incident came to light after her family called her to check on her, but got no response. The family members alerted the staff, who rushed to her room and found her dead, the police said.

The Madanayakanahalli police have taken up a case of unnatural death and are investigating to ascertain the reason.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help)