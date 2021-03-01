Reality show contestant booked for assault

A reality show contestant has been booked for allegedly assaulting a shopkeeper, ransacking the store premises, and threatening the owner and his mother.
Based on a complaint by Kiran Raj, the shopkeeper, the Basaveshwarnagar police have booked the accused, Rajath Kishan, for assault, trespassing, outraging the modesty of a woman and criminal intimidation. Kiran, in his complaint, said Rajath had parked his car in front of his shop in Basaveshwarnagar and started smoking. The parked car was inconveniencing people who wanted to enter the shop, he said.
“When Kiran asked the accused to move his car, he said he would do so in five minutes. However, when he did not move the car, Kiran approached him again. The two got into an argument following which Rajath allegedly followed him into the shop, assaulted him, and ransacked the premises,” said a police officer. On hearing the commotion, Kiran’s mother tried to intervene but in vain. The victim sustained a head injury, said the police officer.
