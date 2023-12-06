Real estate agent dies of injuries after being mowed down by bike

December 06, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

A real estate agent who was crossing the road at the busy International Airport Road near Chikkajala was mowed down by a bike on Tuesday at around 7.30 p.m. The deceased has been identified as Asif, 56, a resident of Sanjaynagar.

According to the police, he was crossing the busy highway near Kadiganahalli Gate, a point that the Bengaluru Traffic Police have identified as an accident blackspot and have suggested a skywalk for pedestrian crossing.

Presently, many risk their lives and cross the busy expressway at this point everyday jumping over the railings that separate the highway from the service roads on either side.

Asif suffered severe head injuries in the accident and was immediately rushed to a private hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries later in the day.

The Chikkajala Traffic Police have registered a case against the bike driver booking him for causing death due to negligence.