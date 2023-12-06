HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Real estate agent dies of injuries after being mowed down by bike

December 06, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A real estate agent who was crossing the road at the busy International Airport Road near Chikkajala was mowed down by a bike on Tuesday at around 7.30 p.m. The deceased has been identified as Asif, 56, a resident of Sanjaynagar. 

According to the police, he was crossing the busy highway near Kadiganahalli Gate, a point that the Bengaluru Traffic Police have identified as an accident blackspot and have suggested a skywalk for pedestrian crossing.

Presently, many risk their lives and cross the busy expressway at this point everyday jumping over the railings that separate the highway from the service roads on either side. 

Asif suffered severe head injuries in the accident and was immediately rushed to a private hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries later in the day.

The Chikkajala Traffic Police have registered a case against the bike driver booking him for causing death due to negligence.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / road accident

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.