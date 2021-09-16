Ready for discussion on National Education Policy: Bommai

Bengaluru

16 September 2021 00:40 IST

This comes a day after students protesting against it were caned and detained by the police

A day after students protesting against the National Education Policy (NEP) were caned and detained by the police, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the State government was ready to have an open discussion on the same.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here on Wednesday, he said that the NEP had been framed with the objective of improving education and the future of the youth. The policy proposed a paradigm shift in education, he said.

“We will conduct seminars and talks, obtain opinion from all before implementing the policy. We will create awareness among the student community about the benefits of NEP,” he said.

NEP is being implemented for the graduate and the postgraduate level, and not for primary and secondary levels of education. “We have also constituted an experts committee with regard to implementation of NEP for the primary and secondary levels,” he said, and added that there was no need for anxiety on implementation of NEP at any level.