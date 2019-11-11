Reading contest for students

Ebek Readathon, an international reading awareness campaign that focuses on literary activities and kindles the joy of reading among children, will conduct a reading competition in three stages from November 2019 to February 2020 across four age groups.

The Beginner stage is for students in grades 2 and 3, the Junior stage for those in grades 4 and 5, the Junior Plus level is for those in grades 6 and 7, and whereas the Senior level is for students in grades 8 and 9. The event will be conducted in four zones: North, South, West, and Central in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Bengaluru.

Each registered student will receive a set of books online for every successive round and are quizzed about it after finishing each book. Top three winners are selected in each student category and awarded cash prizes. There will be special prizes for zonal winners.

Through personalised reports, students, parents, teachers, and school managements will understand the students’ actual reading age levels. The report recommends the right level of books, including titles, that students should read based on their reading age levels.

The Hindu is the media partner for the event. The last date for registration is November 14. For more information, visit: https://www.ebek.in/home