Re-build homes of slumdwellers that were burnt by miscreants: HC

The court has told the government to construct temporary structures

Observing that the State government prima facie failed to uphold the fundamental right to shelter of Sunday Bazaar slumdwellers in Kacharakanahalli whose huts were burnt by miscreants, the High Court of Karnataka on Friday directed the government to construct temporary structures for them on the same government land besides paying around ₹14,000 as compensation for loss of goods.

However, the court made it clear that providing of temporary structures to them on the same government land does not create any right to stay on that land if they had put up their structures by encroaching on government land. The government is free to take action for illegal occupation, the court said..

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty passed the interim order on a PIL petition, suo motu initiated by the court on a letter written by city-based Vaishali Hegde bringing to the court’s notice the burning of huts of slumdwellers in March this year when the inmates had left for their native places in Kalaburagi during the lockdown.

The direction for reconstructing the structures on the land were issued as the government had not bothered to provide shelter or rehabilitation till the court took suo motu note of the plight of the inmates of burnt huts.

Making it clear that uniform temporary structures will have to be provided to all the affected families, the bench said that the government can take assistance from any of the NGOs who have come forward to provide temporary shelter till they are rehabilitated by the government as per the law.