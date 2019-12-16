Bengaluru

RBI gets 521 fake notes from banks

Reserve Bank of India officials, on Saturday, filed a complaint with the Halasuru Gate police against 31 banks for depositing 512 fake currency notes of ₹100 denomination. Mahesh B., senior RBI officer, in his complaint, said the banks deposited cash between April and May and the fake notes were detected recently during counting.

